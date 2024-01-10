Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,076 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NTRS stock opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

