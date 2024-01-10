Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 30,802 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 178.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

