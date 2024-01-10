Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in IDEX by 76,485.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in IDEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64,316 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $209.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.25 and its 200-day moving average is $209.66. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $240.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IEX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.