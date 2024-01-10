Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.