Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,594,000 after buying an additional 1,605,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199,963 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 809,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.35. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

