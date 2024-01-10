Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $646,000 Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 467,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after buying an additional 444,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after buying an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after buying an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.