Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,948 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 517.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 472,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,903 shares in the company, valued at $829,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,429 shares of company stock worth $1,454,657. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

