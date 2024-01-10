Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

TEGNA stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $713.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.00 million. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

