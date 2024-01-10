Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USNA opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $964.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.24 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

USNA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

