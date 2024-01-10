Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 410,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 202.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,368,000 after purchasing an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of ResMed by 104.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,945,000 after buying an additional 256,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,378 shares of company stock worth $2,123,201. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD opened at $177.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

