Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,947 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $111,094.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,216.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $553.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

