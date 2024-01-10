Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 508 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,239,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,517,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,908,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,533.90 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,626.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,681.05.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

