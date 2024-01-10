Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $112,749.78.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $261.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.16 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.