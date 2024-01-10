Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $18,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,118,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,373,000 after purchasing an additional 148,627 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

