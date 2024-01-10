SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 225 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.29 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

