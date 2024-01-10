Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $531.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $543.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

