Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $16.13 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.8% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.29 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

