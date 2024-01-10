SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 55.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after acquiring an additional 49,604 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 549.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 79,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 73.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SPSC. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.39 and a 1-year high of $198.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

