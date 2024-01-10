Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 194,910 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

