Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TM opened at $185.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $195.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.