U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.09.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

