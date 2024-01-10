Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

AAPL opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.42 and a 200 day moving average of $184.47. The company has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.12 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

