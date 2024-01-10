VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,863 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 133.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

GDXJ stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

