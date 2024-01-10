Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,606,000 after acquiring an additional 46,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 44,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.05.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $192.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

