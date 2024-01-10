Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.29 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

