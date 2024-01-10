Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,679 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $375.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $227.33 and a 1-year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.