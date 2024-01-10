Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $886,743.15 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $275.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.74 and a twelve month high of $279.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.64.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after acquiring an additional 263,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after buying an additional 335,595 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

