Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO Sells $1,160,609.85 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) COO James Bozzini sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,160,609.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,519,966.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Workday Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $275.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.74 and a 1 year high of $279.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.25, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.36.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.31.
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
