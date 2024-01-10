Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sayan Chakraborty Sells 4,342 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $1,181,067.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,107 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,265.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sayan Chakraborty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,384 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $899,771.76.

Workday Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $275.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,149.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.74 and a 1-year high of $279.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.56 and a 200-day moving average of $236.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.