Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

ST opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.