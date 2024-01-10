Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Timken by 96.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.89.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

