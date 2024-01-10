Xponance Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $103,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.31 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $149.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Profile



AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

