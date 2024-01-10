Xponance Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR stock opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $21.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

