Xponance Inc. Sells 557 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 588.24%.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

