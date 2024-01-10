Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,688 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZLAB opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.19. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,908 shares of company stock valued at $732,295 in the last three months. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

