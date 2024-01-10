Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

