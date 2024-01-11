1,563 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,056,000.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $195,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 14,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $552,328.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $195,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,710,259 shares of company stock worth $105,539,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Intapp

Intapp Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.