2,178 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,360,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.09.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.84. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

