Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Align Technology worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $276.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.16. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.