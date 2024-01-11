Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

