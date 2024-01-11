Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90,563 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $557,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

