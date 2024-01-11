Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,114 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.07% of Altice USA worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 59.9% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 75,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 81.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Altice USA by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,403,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Altice USA

Altice USA Profile

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.