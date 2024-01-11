Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

