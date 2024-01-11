Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 43.2% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.09.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

