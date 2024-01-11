Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $155.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

