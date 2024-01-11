Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,886,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,027,000 after buying an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,913 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 179,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 69.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOX

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.