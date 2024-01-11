Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,778,000 after acquiring an additional 343,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $441,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,574,000 after purchasing an additional 106,255 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

