Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 70,540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 59.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 101,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

