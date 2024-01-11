Ballast Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ballast Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

Microsoft stock opened at $382.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.91. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

