Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.78 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $543.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $154.92 and a one year high of $546.00. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.